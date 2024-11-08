Assam: Postmaster Siphons Off Lakhs from Customers' Accounts

Tensions flared at a post office in Assam’s Khumtai after it was revealed that the postmaster allegedly siphoning off lakhs of rupees from people’s bank accounts.
The accused identified as Ridip Saikia, the postmaster of Khumtai’s Malua Habi Branch Post Office is currently on the run, sources said.
According to information, Saikia siphoned off large sums from the accounts of people from nine villages in Khumtai, amounting to lakhs of rupees each.
The incident came to light when customers checked their accounts, revealing discrepancies and missing funds.
The situation turned heated as the victims customers of the scam came forward, sparking protests against the postal department. Hundreds of customers who had entrusted their money to the post office alleged that their hard-earned savings were stolen from their accounts.
People are demanding swift action against the postmaster Ridip Saikia whose actions have left the community in distress.