Over 100 Employees of Assam Power Sector to Join Protest in Delhi

Over 100 employees of power sector from Assam, including engineers will join the nationwide rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on November 23 under the banner of Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers & Pensioners, Assam chapter.

Office-bearers of the power employees' organization said that they will participate in the protest programme in New Delhi in response to the call given by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers((NCCOEEE) against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

They said that the main demands of the NCCOEEE include withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022; standard bidding document for privatization of electricity and transmission monetization order; withdrawal of the process of privatization of electricity services in States and Union Territories, particularly in Puducherry and Chandigarh; cancellation of all existing privatization deals and franchises in the power sector; reintegration of all power utilities in States and Union Territories with integrated function components of generation, transmission and distribution like KSEB Ltd and HPSEB Ltd; reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme for all power sector employees; Regularization of all contractual and casual workers/employees by averting legal complicacy as has been done in Telengana, Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan; and filling up of existing vacancies with a policy of regular jobs to be discharged by regular employees alone.





