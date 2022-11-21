Arun Goel Assumes Charge as New Election Commissioner

Retired IAS officer Arun Goel assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Monday.

Arun Goel, a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre of the 1985 batch was appointed as Election Commissioner on Saturday.

The Ministry of Law and Justice notified Goel’s appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.

Arun Goel had taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries on Friday.

Notably, the post of 3rd Election Commissioner remained vacant after the then Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took the charge of Chief Election Commissioner in May this year.

He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.