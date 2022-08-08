Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Files FIR Against BJP Leader

The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress on Sunday lodged an FIR against Ritu Bora, the co-convenor of the Assam BJP for defaming Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to the FIR lodged by the Mahila Congress, on August 5, Priyanka Gandhi had participated in a protest organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against the price rise of essential commodities, illegal imposition of GST on food grains, non-recruitment of unemployed among other issues.

Ritu Bora, however, transformed the congress leader’s voice in the protest into that of a transgender, which has immensely damaged her image as a leader. The Assam Mahila Congress, in the FIR stated that the accused has committed a grave offence by doing the act and hence they have demanded an enquiry into the case and arrest of the culprit at the earliest.

The FIR was lodged at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.