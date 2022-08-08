Hima Das Out of CWG, Finished 5th in Relay

Hima Das, last medal hope in the 4x100m relay came to naught as India finished in the 5th place at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Nigeria clinched gold, England (silver), Jamaica (bronze) while Australia finished fourth. India could not mount any strong challenge to the top three as the quartet of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Sarbani Nanda and Jyothi Yarraji were way behind.

Earlier, India's medal contender Hima Das bowed out of the 200m women event as she could not make it to the final.

With this, all hopes of the Assam athletes to bring glory to the country went up in smokes as Shiva Thapa, Lovlina Borgohain and now Hima das performed poorly in their respective categories.

Only Nayanmoni Saikia saved the face by being a member of the Gold wining team of Women's Lawn ball events.