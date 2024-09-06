Assam: Prastuti Porasor and Deeplina Deka Refute Claims of Investment in Fraudulent Scheme

Actress Prastuti Porasor addressed the controversy on Facebook, refuting claims that she has invested in the fraudulent scheme. She clarified that while Sumi Borah, a choreographer known for working with her, has been mentioned in connection with the case, Porasor herself has no personal ties to Borah or Bishal Phukan. She emphasized her awareness of trading practices and denounced unauthorized investments. Porasor expressed frustration over the false claims and urged any media outlets presenting evidence of her involvement to provide it within 24 hours or face legal action. She called on the public to disregard the misinformation and requested a thorough investigation by the police.