Assam: Prastuti Porasor and Deeplina Deka Refute Claims of Investment in Fraudulent Scheme

In response to recent allegations linking them to fraudulent stock market investments through Bishal Phukan, actress Prastuti Porasor and singer Deeplina Deka have issued clarifications via social media.
Actress Prastuti Porasor addressed the controversy on Facebook, refuting claims that she has invested in the fraudulent scheme. She clarified that while Sumi Borah, a choreographer known for working with her, has been mentioned in connection with the case, Porasor herself has no personal ties to Borah or Bishal Phukan. She emphasized her awareness of trading practices and denounced unauthorized investments. Porasor expressed frustration over the false claims and urged any media outlets presenting evidence of her involvement to provide it within 24 hours or face legal action. She called on the public to disregard the misinformation and requested a thorough investigation by the police.
Singer Deeplina Deka also responded to the allegations, firmly denying any involvement in investment transactions. Deka stated that the accusations are completely false and asserted that she remains content and unaffected by the situation.
The ongoing investigation has revealed that Sumi Borah may have facilitated investments from prominent out-of-state individuals through Phukan. Though police confirmation is pending, it is believed that Borah was involved in operating an unknown business outside Assam, connecting investors to Phukan.
As the Assam police intensify their search for Sumi Borah and her husband, the scandal has caused significant concern among high-profile figures, who are now taking measures to avoid public attention. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised strict action against those involved in online trading scams that breach SEBI and RBI guidelines.