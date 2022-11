In a sensational incident, a pregnant teacher was physically assaulted by a group of students in Moran in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The incident occurred at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Moran on Tuesday.

According to reports, the group of boys attacked the teacher after she allegedly complained their parents about their behavior at school.

Meanwhile, strict action has been taken by the school authorities against 22 students who were involved in the attack against the teacher.