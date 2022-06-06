Assam

Assam: Pregnant Woman Dies During Treatment, Fake Doctor Arrested

The accused, identified as Ibrahim Ali, went into hiding after a pregnant woman had died following his treatment.
The fake doctor being taken by the police at Boko in Assam's Kamrup district.
Pratidin Time

The police arrested a fake doctor at Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Ibrahim Ali, who reportedly went into hiding after a pregnant woman died following his treatment.

On Sunday, Pratidin Time had telecasted the story, after which the police sprung into action.

The police conducted a brief search operation and maganed to nab the fake doctor from Boralimari area of Boko.

An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker, identified as Munniyara Begum, was also arrested in connection to the case, police informed.

Ali had been illegally practising medicine and treating locals at his residence in Tamuldi area for a long time, police further informed.

