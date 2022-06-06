Dima Hasao: Restoration Works in Progress, DC & Other Officials Inspect Sites

As the roads of Dima Hasao have been damaged after the devastating floods and landslides, the concerned departments are now engaged in restoration works to repair the damaged roads in the district. The district administration, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state Public Works Department (PWD) are engaged to restore the damaged roads.

The flood in the hill district has caused massive destruction in which the road connectivity has been badly affected. The new Haflong railway station has completely been damaged in the devastated flood.

With the improving weather, restoration works have been started in full swing, excavators have been put on standby in certain areas to clear the road blockage caused by landslides.

On Monday, officials of NHAI, state PWD and district administration have visited the affected areas to inspect the ongoing works of restoration. Deputy Commissioner Nazreen Ahmed also visited the sites where the restoration works are being carried out.

Unprecedented rainfall last month caused a large scale of destruction in the hill district by flood and landslide, where more than 500 families were rendered of their houses and three including a child had lost life due to the landslide.

Nazreen Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district while quoted by ANI said that the district administration officials have visited the affected areas and inspected the damaged roads.



"There are two major breaches on the National Highway 54. The NHAI told us that, they will restore the damaged roads within a short time. We hope that it will restore soon," Nazreen Ahmed said.



The officials of the district administration have been frequently visiting the damaged sites and closely monitoring the restoration works.



Earlier, the Inter-Ministerial Central team had visited the district last month and took stock of the situation.

The government of Assam has also released an immediate package of R. 50 crores for the restoration work.

Under this package, Rs. 30 crore will be provided for immediate reconstruction of critical roads. On the other hand, the state government will provide Rs. 2 lakh each to 590 families to reconstruct their damaged houses. A total amount of Rs. 11.80 crore will be allocated for this purpose. Out of the total restoration package, Rs. 23 crore will be provided from SDRF and Rs. 27 crore from SOPD.

