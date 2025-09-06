Assam Prepares for Grand Centenary as Bhupen Hazarika’s Family Joins Celebrations

Tej Hazarika, the son of music maestro Bhupen Hazarika, reached Assam on Saturday evening along with his wife and son, Sage Akash Hazarika. The family reached Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Borjhar, to join in the celebration of the centenary of the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

Tej Hazarika will remain in Guwahati until September 13, during which time he will be attending a string of programmes celebrating his father's birth centenary. After his program in Assam, he will also be a special guest in programs organised in various other states.

Tej had conveyed his sincere gratitude to the Assam government upon his arrival for their hospitality and for spearheading the celebration of his father's outstanding legacy. In order to make the centenary unforgettable, he also urged the people of Assam to participate fully in the festivities.

Bhupen Hazarika's grandson, Sage Akash Hazarika, joined the discussion, expressing gratitude to the state government and calling the festivities "unmatched in their grandeur." Being in Assam is a privilege, as my father used to say. It is an idea beyond words to carry on this tradition. We are grateful to the Assamese government for hosting us and to the people for preserving my grandfather's memory. His songs convey messages of unity, culture, and identity to a global audience, despite being conceived in the spirit and soil of Assam. This is the voice of the people and the land, and it's more significant than music," Sage said.