PM Modi to Attend Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Inaugural on Sept 8: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the people on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at the Veterinary College Field in Guwahati’ Khanapara, announced that the state will launch a year-long celebration to mark the birth centenary of music legend Dr. Bhupen Hazarika from September 8.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the grand inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, lending national significance to the historic milestone.

“From September 8 onwards, a series of events will be organised across Assam, as well as in different parts of India and the world, to celebrate Bhupenda’s timeless creations and honour his immense contribution to art, culture, and society,” CM Sarma said.

CM Sarma also announced that the state will celebrate the birth centenary of Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, socialist and nationalist leader Golap Borbora, from August 29.

Borbora, despite a brief tenure in office, left a lasting mark on Assam’s political and social landscape through bold and far-reaching decisions. The year-long commemoration will pay tribute to his statesmanship and vision.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of these celebrations,” he said.

Also Read: "Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover To Be Named After Maharaj Prithu", Announces CM