Assam Prepares for Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites: CM Sarma Issues Security, Public Guidelines

Assam is gearing up for the state funeral of late Zubeen Garg, the eminent singer, filmmaker, and cultural icon, scheduled for the forenoon of September 23, 2025, at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro) District. In view of the occasion, the Governor of Assam has declared a state holiday, with all educational institutions, including universities, and state government offices in Kamrup (Metro) remaining closed.

Dignitaries to Attend

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ceremony. Other dignitaries expected to attend include the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Leader of Opposition, representatives of Assam Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), close associates of Zubeen Garg, and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The ashes of Zubeen Garg will be handed over to his family immediately after the last rites.

Security Measures and Public Guidelines

CM Sarma has issued strict warnings against any misuse of Zubeen Garg’s name. He have stated that anyone attempting to forcibly close shops today or after 2 PM tomorrow, or behaving violently while paying respects, will face strict action, including arrest. A recent incident on Zoo Road, where a pharmacy was targeted, has prompted authorities to collect footage and initiate processes to apprehend offenders.

The Chief Minister has also urged anyone with relevant information regarding Zubeen Garg’s death to approach the CID directly, cautioning that posting unverified claims on social media will invite legal action.

Traffic and Public Participation

Vehicular movement has been suspended from today until 4 PM tomorrow. Ordinary citizens will be allowed to stand on both sides of the main roads to pay their respects.

Family’s Wishes and Political Comments

CM Sarma emphasized that the family’s decision regarding the location of the last rites has prevailed, overriding earlier suggestions to hold ceremonies in Tezpur or Guwahati. Notable leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, AASU, and Assam Sahitya Sabha, have respected the family’s wishes. However, Sarma criticized Akhil Gogoi for making political remarks during this sensitive time, calling it inappropriate.

Post-Mortem Update and Singapore Probe

A second post-mortem will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 7:30 AM tomorrow, with consent from Zubeen’s family. Experts from GMCH and AIIMS will oversee the process, expected to take around two hours. Regarding the probe in Singapore, the CM stated that procedures must be followed via Interpol and the Gauhati High Court, after which cooperation from Singapore authorities is expected.

Condemning Insensitive Remarks

CM Sarma condemned recent derogatory comments against Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, describing such behaviour as uncharacteristic of Assam’s culture. He stated that the Sarusajai gates will close at midnight, allowing visitors inside beforehand to pay respects. Highlighting Zubeen’s stature, the CM said Assam has not seen a talent like him in 50 years.

BTC Elections and Public Sentiment

CM Sarma noted that those who previously criticised Zubeen in Jorhat now wish to honour him there. Referring to the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, he praised the people of Bodoland for ensuring a peaceful election, saying that “instead of bullets, it was the ballot that won,” sending a new message about the strength of democracy in Assam.

