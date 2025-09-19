Assam to Pay Last Respects to Beloved Zubeen Garg at Khanapara on Saturday

Fans and well-wishers are preparing to pay their last respects to beloved singer Zubeen Garg, as the process to bring his mortal remains back to his homeland is underway in Singapore.

Following the completion of a thorough autopsy at Singapore General Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of his untimely death, formalities are still ongoing before the legendary artist can be repatriated. Zubeen’s body will be placed in a coffin, carefully prepared for its journey home. Once loaded onto the flight, the beloved singer will finally return to Assam, where countless fans eagerly await his arrival.

The scene of grief and devotion is already set. People are standing by with flowers in hand, their faces reflecting his songs, their eyes brimming with tears — a testament to the deep bond between Zubeen and his admirers.

In a poignant twist of fate, 20 September, the day Zubeen’s final journey is expected, also marks the birth anniversary of fellow artist Jayanta Hazarika. On this day, the state will witness a unique confluence of celebration and mourning. Preparations are being made at Khanapara, where Zubeen’s body will be placed on a floral platform for public homage. Fans will pay tribute in their own ways — some by offering flowers, others by silently presenting tearful tributes from afar.