Assam CM Reviews Preparations Ahead of Prez Murmu's Kaziranga Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations ahead of Droupadi Murmu's visit to Kaziranga Elephant Festival in Assam.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Assam for two days to attend the festival on April 6.

This will be President Murmu’s second visit to the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official Twitter handle informed it and wrote, "Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6. Chaired a meeting to review preparations."