Assam CM Reviews Preparations Ahead of Prez Murmu's Kaziranga Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations ahead of Droupadi Murmu's visit to Kaziranga Elephant Festival in Assam.
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Assam for two days to attend the festival on April 6.
This will be President Murmu’s second visit to the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official Twitter handle informed it and wrote, "Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6. Chaired a meeting to review preparations."
The event will take place in a variety of areas within Kaziranga, but the venues will not be determined until after a high-level discussion.
The Kaziranga Elephant Festival is held annually in the Kaziranga National Park of Assam. The festival is jointly organized by the Forest Department and Tourism Department of Assam in a bid to promote the conservation and protection of the Asiatic elephant.