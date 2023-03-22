President Murmu Confers Padma Awards to 3 Notable Personalities from Assam

Assam’s Hemoprova Chutia, Hem Chandra Goswami and Ramkuiwangbe Jene have been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Awards for the year 2023.

On Wednesday, the President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma awards to various recipients at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan from 6 PM.

Hemoprova Chutia (Art), Hem Chandra Goswami (Art) and Ramkuiwangbe Jene (Social Work) were selected in recognition of their respective contributions in the field of art, social work and public affairs from Assam.

Notably, Padma Awards is one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

For the year 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.