Assam: Presiding Officer Found Drunk During Poll Duty in Udalguri, Arrested

Notably, five constituencies - Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Karimganj, Silchar (SC), and Nagaon will be up for grabs in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections with several big names battling it out. A total of 9,133 polling stations have been set up across the five constituencies of Assam which will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.