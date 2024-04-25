Assam: Presiding Officer Found Drunk During Poll Duty in Udalguri, Arrested

Just a day before the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Assam, a presiding officer in Udalguri has been arrested for alleged violation of rules on election duty.
As per reports, the officer was found drunk on duty which simultaneously led to his arrest.
The arrested officer has been identified as Arun Daimary. He was a teacher of the Udalguri Girls High School.
Notably, five constituencies - Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Karimganj, Silchar (SC), and Nagaon will be up for grabs in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections with several big names battling it out. A total of 9,133 polling stations have been set up across the five constituencies of Assam which will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.