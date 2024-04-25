9,133 Polling Stations Set Up for 2nd Phase of Lok Sabha Polls in Assam

A total of 9,133 polling stations have been set up across the five constituencies of Assam which will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Anurag Goel said that all arrangements have been made for the second phase of elections.
The Assam CEO stated that a total of 77,09,276 voters will cast their franchise tomorrow across 9,133 polling stations.
CEO Anurag Goel said, “A total of 9,133 polling stations have been set up and 77,09,276 people will cast their votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections tomorrow. Among this, 38,78,667 are male voters; 38,30,439 are female voters; and 170 third gender voters. There are 906 polling stations in urban areas; 8,227 in rural areas, and 937 in remote areas. On the other hand, 473 women-run polling stations have been set up. There are 90 model voting booths across the five constituencies.”
CEO Goel said that web casting will be available in 4,745 voting booths. Centre and State’s 143 forces have been deployed for the second phase of the polls, said Goel, adding that GPS have been connected to EVM carrying vehicles.
Further, he said, “29 illegal weapons and 72 cartridges have been seized. Cash worth Rs 105 crore and liquor worth Rs 25.5 crore has been seized so far.”
36,532 polling and presiding officers have been appointed for the polls tomorrow. A total of 1,220 polling booths have been identified as sensitive.
Notably, the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha general elections will take place on April 26 (Friday) and 1,210 candidates across 88 parliamentary constituencies in 13 states and union territories will be vying for votes. In Assam, five constituencies will be up for grabs in the second phase with several big names battling it out.