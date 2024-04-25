9,133 Polling Stations Set Up for 2nd Phase of Lok Sabha Polls in Assam

CEO Goel said that web casting will be available in 4,745 voting booths. Centre and State’s 143 forces have been deployed for the second phase of the polls, said Goel, adding that GPS have been connected to EVM carrying vehicles.

Further, he said, “29 illegal weapons and 72 cartridges have been seized. Cash worth Rs 105 crore and liquor worth Rs 25.5 crore has been seized so far.”