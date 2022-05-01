PLA Militant Apprehended In Manipur

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended an insurgent belonging to the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) outfit in Bishnupur district.

The insurgent was nabbed during a search operation conducted in Kodompokpi Lamkhai area based on intelligence inputs.

He was later handed over to Nambol police station for further legal proceedings.

Earlier last month, a top militant was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and Manipur Police nabbed the chief of militant group United Tribal Revolutionary Army (UTRA) from Dampi village.

A .22 pistol with seven live bullets, a Chinese hand grenade and a mobile phone were seized from him.

