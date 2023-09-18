Assam: Primary School Teacher Held for Sexually Abusing Class 5 Girl

Situation turned volatile at a primary school in Assam’s Nagaon district after allegations were leveled against a teacher of sexually abusing a girl student.
The incident occurred at the Mahendra Baruah Prathamik Vidyalaya situated in Nagaon’s Haibargaon.
The accused teacher has been identified as Adhar Thakuria. Allegations have been leveled against Thakuria of sexually abusing a class 5 girl of the school since a long period of time.
After the incident came to light, the teacher was punished by a group of agitated locals. However, the situation was brought under control after the police arrived at the incident spot.
The accused teacher has been reportedly handed over to the police.