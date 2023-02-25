School Teacher Held For Sexually Assaulting Woman in Hailakandi

A science teacher of Kuchila High School in Assam’s Hailakandi district has been picked up for sexually assaulting a married woman.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim woman on February 21, the teacher accused of sexual assault was picked up by the police.

The notorious teacher has been identified as Siddharth Shekhar.

The victim woman in her complaint had alleged the said teacher had touch inappropriately and attempted to rape her.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the accused and the teacher is being interrogated at the Hailakandi Police Station.