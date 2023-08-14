Assam: Prime Accused in Murder of Madrasa Student Revealed

In a major development, the prime accused in the killing of the 12-year-old madrasa student in Assam's Cachar district has been revealed a day after the incident on Monday.
A teacher from the madrasa, Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa in Dholai, is the prime accused who killed the student, Rabijul Hussain, mercilessly for revenge.
It has come to the fore that a few days ago the teacher, identified as Mukhsin Rahman Khan, was asked to apologize publicly after he beat up the Rabijul for allegedly eloping from the madrasa. In order to take revenge, Rahman killed and beheaded the student.
Khan confessed that he killed him for revenge after he was made to apologize publicly for beating him up.
The police arrested him and have initiated further legal proceedings.
Earlier today, the family members and locals on Monday demanded that the accused should be given capital punishment (death penalty).
The 12-year-old student, Rabijul Hussain, whose beheaded body was found in the hostel room of the madrasa, Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa, was cremated today morning in Frenchnagar area after the post-mortem examination.
The locals who attended the Janaza of the deceased demanded that capital punishment should be awarded to the accused involved in the merciless killing of the student.
Yesterday, the beheaded body of the student was found lying in his hostel room by a teacher of the madrasa who entered the room to wake up the students for fajr namaz.
The authorities of the madrasa immediately informed the Dholai Police who after reaching the spot recovered the body and detained 20 fellow students who shared the hostel room with the deceased and three teachers.