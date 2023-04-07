Assam: Prime Accused of Hajo Gang-Rape Case Arrested

The prime accused of the gruesome gang-rape case at Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district has been nabbed by the police on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Altaf Ali (24).

As per sources, Ali, who was a cab driver had been absconding after committing the heinous crime. His vehicle bearing registration number AS01 PC4705 has been seized by the police.

It may be mentioned that, a young woman fell prey to a group of nine men who gang-raped her and threw her body in a jungle. The incident was reported at the Tapabari Char area of Hajo on Thursday.

The victim, who was promised a job in the company, was instead subjected to the heinous incident.

The Hajo Police arrested five people in connection with the case yesterday. The arrested persons are namely Abdul Hamid, Imran Hussain, Abdul Jalil, Afazuddin, and Saidul Rahman. The arrested accused has been remanded in police custody for further investigation.

According to the sources, the victim hails from Dhemaji district. The police acted promptly on receiving the complaint and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the victim and her family of strict action against the perpetrators.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from various quarters, with demands for justice for the victim. The local administration has also expressed their concern and promised to take strict action against all accused.