Assam: Woman Gang-Raped in Hajo, Main Accused Absconding, 5 Arrested

In yet another heinous incident, a young woman was gang-raped by a group of nine men in the Tapabari char area of Assam’s Hajo on Thursday.

The victim was allegedly raped by the main accused, Altaf, a cab driver, and his eight associates. The victim, who was promised a job in the company, was instead subjected to the heinous incident.

The Hajo police have arrested five people in connection with the case, namely Abdul Hamid, Imran Hussain, Abdul Jalil, Afazuddin, and Saidul Rahman. However, the main accused, Altaf, is still absconding.

According o the sources, the victim hails from Dhemajit and her family has been left devastated by this gruesome incident.

The police acted promptly on receiving the complaint and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. The arrested accused has been remanded in police custody for further investigation. The police have assured the victim and her family of strict action against the perpetrators.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from various quarters, with demands for justice for the victim. The local administration has also expressed their concern and promised to take strict action against the accused.

Earlier, in January, the Chirang Police arrested three people in connection with the alleged gang rape case at Bengtol.

This came after the Bengtol Police Outpost OC had been suspended last night for allegedly siding with the accused in the matter.

The police arrested Gulzar Hussain, Pabitra Rai and Ganesh Rai in the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a woman. As per reports, a total of seven people have been accused by the victim.

While three of the accused were arrested today, four others remain absconding, police said.