Assam: Principal Apprehended In Connection To Finance Scam In Lakhimpur

The principal of Sonapur Higher Secondary School in Assam's Lakhimpur was apprehended by the Bangalmara police on Saturday in connection to a school finance scam.
The principal identified as Altaf Hussain was apprehended by the police after which an FIR was lodged against the principal following the directives of the District Collector and Education Officer
According to sources, the Bihpuria Block Education Officer filed the complaint.
This incident has raised concerns about the mismanagement of school funds and the need for proper oversight to ensure transparency in educational institutions. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged scam to uncover the truth.