Assam: Principal of Cachar College Suspended for Irregularities

The principal of Cachar College in Assam’s Silchar has been suspended with immediate effect for various irregularities.

The Director of Higher Education in an order stated, “In pursuant of Govt. letter e-file No. 235283/107, dated 01-11-2022, pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding Dr. Siddhartha Sankar Nath, Principal of Cachar College, P.O. Silchar, Dist. Silchar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

The order further read, “During the suspension period Dr. Siddhartha Sankar Nath will get subsistence allowance as per rule. He will not move out of head quarter without approval of the competent authority.”

A number of allegations have been leveled against Nath. On September, a show cause notice was also issued to him.