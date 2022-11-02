PEC Appeals for Ending Impunity to Crimes Against Journalists

Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body, while marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists 2022 commented ‘more needs to be done to fight impunity on the ground’ on Wednesday.

Slow progress is made, but still very insufficient, said the PEC after appealing to launch the work for an international convention.

Blaise Lempen, president of PEC said, “Recently, five years after the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017 in Malta, two brothers were sentenced to 40 years in prison on 14 October, Justice is very slow but better than nothing.”

Despite these rare examples, impunity is prevailing in most crimes. The masterminds of the crime are not prosecuted.

According to a recent UNESCO report, 86% of the crimes against journalists remained unpunished. In 10 years, the drop is only 9%. UNESCO reported an upward trend of resolved cases worldwide from 11% in 2018 to 14% in 2022.

“2022 will be a particularly deadly year for journalists with 107 media workers (the latest one is Pakistani female journalist Sadaf Naeem) killed. It is an increase of 57% in 10 months compared to last year. So far Ukraine, Mexico, Pakistan, Haiti emerge as the most dangerous countries for journalists this year. It is important that the killing of journalists in Ukraine don’t go unpunished and those crimes must be investigated independently,” added Lempen.

PEC is calling again on governments to support the adoption of a United Nations convention on the safety of journalists and other media professionals.