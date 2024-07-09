Assam: Principal Suspended Over Non-Compliance of Fee Waiver Scheme

The suspended principal has been identified as Dr. Pranita Baishya. The Director of Higher Education, Assam issued the suspension order on Tuesday.

The order read, “Pending Departmental Proceeding against Dr. Pranita Baishya, Principal i/c, Pub-Bongsor College, Pacharia, P.O.: Pacharia, Dist: Kamrup (Assam) regarding non-compliance in marking of Fee Waiver scheme as per clause 8 of relevant O.M. issued vide Ecf No.490303/2024/10 dated 14-06-2024, as well as with reference to letter No. PC/HE/Misc/23/2021/189, dated 2nd July, 20224, Dr. Pranita Baishya, Principal i/c of Pub-Bongsor College is hereby placed under suspension, as per section 6 sub-section 1(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) rules, 1964.”