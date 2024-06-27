Basistha Assault: Assam DGP Directs Suspension Of All Involved

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday advocated for higher restraint among police personnel as he directed the suspension of all involved in a recent case of assault on citizens in Guwahati's Basistha.
This comes after several youths were assaulted in Guwahati's Basistha area on Monday night by police officials under the influence of alcohol.
The top-most official of Assam Police informed via social media that the Guwahati Police Commissioner and the Tinsukia district Superintendent of Police have been instructed to suspend the involved personnel.
"Instructions have been issued to CP Guwahati & SP Tinsukia to place under suspension police personnel involved in recent scuffle & assault on civilians," wrote Singh on X.
He said that Assam Police will not tolerate any unlawful use of force of police personnel on civilians saying that the police should exercise restraint even when provoked.
"@assampolice Hq shall not condone any wilful and uncalled for/unlawful use of force on civilians. As police personnel all of us have to show higher degree of restraint even under provocation, if any (sic)," the Assam DGP wrote.
In connection with the matter, four police personnel and one driver were closed to reserve on Wednesday. The four cops were identified as Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, and constable Kalpajyoti Neog, along with driver Naba.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) in Guwahati, APS Mrinal Deka was handed over the investigation into the incident. Deka has also been directed to submit the investigation report to the Commissioner of Police CP within seven days, sources said.
The events Monday night unfolded as the cops, who were reportedly bathing in the Basistha River, saw the youths and thrashed them, resulting in major injuries.
The incident resulted in the victim youths identified as Dhon Nath, Ratul Nath, and Bijoy Nath sustaining major injuries. Among them, Dhan Nath is reportedly mentally unsound. Reports also indicate that the officials also attacked Ratul Nath's aunt during the altercation. All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.