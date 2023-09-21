Assam

Assam: Prisoner Escapes from Mangaldoi Hospital, Police Search Underway

According to information, the prisoner has been identified as Jiyarul Haque.
In a sensational incident, an inmate of the District Jail in Assam’s Mangaldoi is reportedly on the run, reports said on Thursday.

According to information, the prisoner has been identified as Jiyarul Haque. He reportedly fled while he was being brought from the jail for medical treatment to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital. He allegedly duped the officers on duty and fled from the hospital.

However, the charge on which Haque was undergoing imprisonment is still not known. An investigation has been launched by the police to nab the absconding prisoner.

