Assam: Prisoner Succumbs to Injuries After Sustaining Attack

An inmate of Assam’s North Lakhimpur District Jail died after he sustained severe injuries in an alleged attack by another inmate, reports said.
The deceased prisoner has been identified as Abdul Mutalib.
On October 29, reports emerged that an inmate of the North Lakhimpur jail named Abul Kalam physically attacked few other inmates of the jail. Those who had sustained injuries in the attack were Abdul Mutalib, Ruhul Amin, Ajijur Rahman and Jainal Abdi, sources informed.
All the injured persons were admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for advanced medical treatment.
Abul Kalam, who was undergoing life imprisonment, had allegedly attacked the four prisoners with a stone. In the said attack, Abdul Mutalib sustained grievous head injuries due to which he had to be admitted at the ICU. However, Mutalib sustained to his injuries at the hospital early on Friday.
Meanwhile, the other three prisoners have been shifted back to the prison after their health condition improved, sources said.
On the other hand, the family members of the deceased prisoner have raised several questions on the security conditions inside the jail premises. They have alleged that Mutalib was forcefully arrested by the Laluk Police without any valid reason or complaint. The kin of Mutalib also have raised allegations against the authorities that they were not informed about his death.