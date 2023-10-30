Assam: Several Inmates Injured in Clashes at North Lakhimpur Jail

Clashes erupted at the North Lakhimpur District Jail in Assam after an inmate allegedly physically attacked several others, reports said on Monday.
As per sources, an inmate of the jail identified as Abul Kalam attacked other inmates of the jail on Sunday night. Reports said that few prisoners in the jail sustained injuries in the incident.
The injured persons have been identified as Abdul Mutalib, Ruhul Amin, Ajijur Rahman, Jainal Abdin, reports said. They have been admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for advanced medical treatment.
Abul Kalam was sentenced to life imprisonment three months ago on alleged charges of murder.
The family members of the inmates who have been injured have alleged that the authorities of the jail tried to cover up the incident.