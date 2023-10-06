Assam: Probe Initiated Against Alleged Scam in Goalpara Bottling Plant

A special team from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on Friday arrived in Assam’s Goalpara to investigate allegations of widespread scam related to the construction of a bottling plant in the municipality.
According to sources, the team's focus was on a project valued at a staggering Rs 11,86,86,86,000.
The CM Vigilance team conducted a thorough probe into the activities at the bottling plant located in Hasila Beel.
This comes after an MLA from Goalpara alleged the massive scam which was going on at the bottling plant.
This move underscores the government's commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring transparency in public projects.