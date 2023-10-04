Meghalaya Police Seize 44,900 Bottles of Banned Phensedyl

In a major haul, the Meghalaya Police seized a total of 44,900 bottles of the spurious Phensedyl cough syrup from a truck, reports said on Wednesday.
According to sources, acting on a specific tip-off, a team of the Lumshnong police station conducted a naka-checking and intercepted two trucks coming from the opposite direction, both bearing the same registration numbers JK02 AU 5651.
After being signaled by the police, one of the trucks stopped, however the other drove rashly instead. However, after chasing the vehicle for some time, the truck driver abandoned the truck and fled. The truck was then brought to the Lumshnong Police Station.
When police searched the truck in the presence of independent witnesses, 150 bags containing 44,900 bottles (100 ml) each of banned Phensedyl syrup were recovered, sources said.
The seized cough syrup is said to be worth Rs 50 lakhs, reports said.
In this regard, a case under relevant sections of NDPS has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station and necessary legal action has been initiated.