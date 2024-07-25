Assam Prohibits Strikes By Oil, Gas Sector Workers For 6 Months

The Assam government has essentially banned any form of strikes in the states by officials and employees of all levels working in oil and gas sectors for six months.
A crucial notification on Thursday stated that the Assam Governor assented to the prohibition on strikes by people working in such sectors from the date of issue of the order.
The notification read, "In exercise of power conferred by Section (3) of the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act. 1980 (No. 41 of 1980), the Governor of Assam, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest, is hereby pleased to prohibit strikes in the State of Assam for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of issue of this notification until further orders, by the Officers, Workmen, Contract Labour, Tanker Driver and Khalasi involved in the service in the Oil and/ or Gas Sector falling within the following category as per provisions of item (xii) of clause (b) of Sub-section (ii) of section 2 of Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980 viz-"any service in any Oil field or Refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production, supply or distribution of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Natural Gas"."
Here is the official order: