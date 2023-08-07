Prohibiting Polygamy in Assam

The Union government in New Delhi initially planned to place the bill in the monsoon session of the Parliament and the Law Commission of India gathered suggestions from the organizations & citizens over the proposed UCC. The law panel received an overwhelming response from over 8 million submissions and it is going to prepare a draft for the government as well as organise discussions with various parties. Earlier, the office of the President of India received over 0.3 million suggestions and the Prime Minister’s Office got over 0.2 million responses.