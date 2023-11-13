Assam: Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted In Massive Fire at South Salmara-Mankachar

A massive fire erupted during Diwali celebrations in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district, causing extensive damage to properties valued at several lakhs of rupees in the New Market area of Mankachar.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, resulted in the destruction of a cloth godown, two four-wheelers, and a motorcycle.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as confirmed by Circle Officer Mankachar G Dutta, who stated, "No casualty has been reported in the incident, but two four-wheelers, one motorcycle, and parts of a cloth godown were damaged in the fire incident."
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Prompt response from firefighters and local authorities helped bring the situation under control.
This unfortunate event was not isolated, as various fire incidents were reported during Diwali celebrations across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad.
In Delhi alone, the Fire Service received 208 calls related to fire incidents on Diwali, with 22 of them attributed to firecrackers, according to an official statement on Monday.