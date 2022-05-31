Assam: Properties Worth Rs 25 Lakhs Gutted in Massive Fire

A massive fire broke out at Tukura in Goalpara district of Assam on Monday night.

Around six business establishments have been gutted down by the blazing inferno that erupted at the midnight.

According to locals, the fire erupted as a result of short circuit. Soon after that, the locals informed the police and fire fighting department. The fire was gradually brought under control after the timely arrival of the police and fire tenders.

Around six shops and two godowns have been burnt down in the inferno. The Tukura Post Office has also been engulfed by the blazing flame. Many important documents of the post office have been burnt down to ashes.

Properties worth approximately Rs 25 lakhs have been destroyed in the fire.

One of the locals said, “The fire erupted as a result of short circuit. Around six shops and two godowns have been completely burnt down. The owners of these shops have faced a huge loss.”

“The shop owners will not be able to start a new business now itself as they have incurred huge loss. So we request the state government to provide some help to the affected persons,” he further said.

