Assam: Property Worth Lakhs Reduced to Flames in Teok

Though family members narrowly escaped the flames, one room was reduced to ashes, a grim testament to the ferocity of the blaze.
A massive fire engulfed the Siram Miching Gaon in Teok, Jorhat in the wee hours of Tuesday, ravaging property worth several lakhs of rupees.

The devastation wrought upon the residence of Vipul Regan. Though family members narrowly escaped the flames, one room was reduced to ashes, a grim testament to the ferocity of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

With the swift response of local firefighters and assistance from the locals, the blaze was promptly brought under control, averting further tragedy.

