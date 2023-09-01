Assam: Protest Erupts Demanding Permanent Rail Crossing In Morigaon

Protesters in Assam's Morigaon have staged a railway blockade, expressing their frustration over a temporary rail crossing.
According to sources, the railway department had established this crossing at Sonuabori, causing inconvenience and suffering to the local populace.
The demonstrators are fervently demanding the construction of permanent rail crossings or flyovers to alleviate the ongoing issues.
Regrettably, clashes between the public and the police ensued during the blockade, leading to casualties.
As tensions rise, the demand for effective and safe transportation solutions remains a central concern for the protestors in Morigaon.