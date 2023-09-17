Assam
Assam: Protest Erupts in Dhubri Over Train Stoppage Demand
Agitated demonstrations took place at Agomoni railway station in Assam’s Dhubri as various organizations, including All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and AKRASU, came together to protest on Sunday.
According to sources, the primary demand of the protesters is to halt the motion of the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati passenger train at the station. Additionally, the demonstration is in support of several other demands put forth by the protesting groups.
Senior police officials and members of the district administration were present at the location to oversee the situation.