Assam: Locals Allege Hoarding, Protest Outside Mowamari PDS In Samaguri

Locals of Samaguri constituency in the Nagaon district of Assam on Monday held protests outside the Mowamari Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet alleging inconsistency in the delivery of subsidized food grains.

According to report, the protests were organised by locals angered at not receiving their share of subsidized rice from the PDS shop.

Moreover, allegations were leveled against the agent at the Mowamari PDS outlet of hoarding the food grains, by the locals.

In addition, the protestors there mentioned that they had appealed to the higher authorities in this regard but to no avail.

Alleging corruption, the locals demanded that the government and the administration interferes and conducts a proper investigation and takes the necessary steps in connection with the matter.