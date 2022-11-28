Assam: DU Students Stage Protest Against Ragging Incident

The students of Dibrugarh University in Assam staged a protest on Monday against the ragging incident which compelled a student of first semester to jump from the 2nd floor.

The protesting students have demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The students staged demonstration near the main entrance of the varsity holding placards that read “say no to ragging”.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has condemned the incident saying that such activities won’t be tolerated.

“I strongly condemn the ragging incident in Dibrugarh University where a student has been hurt grievously. Asking Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action. We will not tolerate such activities,” Pegu said.

The Assam education minister added: “I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels.”

Notably, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging.

The victim student has been identified as Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam.

Critically injured Anand, is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Police on Sunday night detained three senior students in connection to the ragging incident.

The students detained in connection with the case have been identified as Simanta Hazarika, Niranjan Thakur and Pranjit Baruah, all resident students of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel.

“Complaint was filed by parents of Dibrugarh University student, Anand Sarma, pertaining to ragging by five people in a hostel there. Accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested while 3 others were detained. Condition of the injured victim is stable,” informed Dibrugarh SP.