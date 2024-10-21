Assam: Protests at Chabua AFS After Two Workers Electrocuted

Two workers, who were severely injured after coming in contact with a high-voltage electric wire at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, succumbed to their injuries on Monday.
According to sources, two workers identified as Sujay Munda and Prabeen Orang were employed temporarily at the power substation of the Air Force station. The duo was reportedly electrocuted after they came in contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire, resulting in severe injuries. However, sources today confirmed that the workers succumbed to their injuries.
In protest against the incident, employees at the power substation suspended work today and staged massive sit-in protests. Local residents have blamed the contractor's negligence for the incident and are demanding appropriate compensation for the victims’ families.
Meanwhile, residents have blocked National Highway 37 near the Chabua Air Force Station, which has resulted in a significant disruption in the area. The protesters are also demanding adequate compensation for the families of the deceased, seeking around Rs 30 lakh for each family. They have also called for the immediate arrest of the contractor responsible for the incident.
The protesters vowed to maintain the roadblock until the contractor is present at the site, expressing their determination to continue the protest until their demands are met.