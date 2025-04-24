Assam: Protests Erupt in Digboi After Fatal Accident Involving Tank Truck Kills Schoolboy

A tragic road accident in Digboi has led to the death of 14-year-old Debojit Borgohain, an eighth-grade student at Vivekananda Vidyalaya.

The incident occurred yesterday when Debojit was on his way home from school and was struck by a tank truck from behind. The impact of the collision left the student with severe injuries, and he later succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

The truck driver has been arrested by Digboi police, and protests have broken out in the area with locals demanding compensation for the grieving family.

The accident, which was captured on CCTV footage, has sparked outrage, leading to a roadblock by residents in the area.

