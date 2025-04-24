Two Brothers Killed in Bike Crash In Assam's Morigaon

In a tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives in a road accident late Wednesday night near Bakhurabori Bonia village in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The mishap took place while they were returning home after attending a Bihu celebration. Sources informed that the three youths were riding on a single motorcycle when the speeding bike lost control and crashed into a concrete roadside pole. The impact was so severe that both brothers died on the spot.

The third rider, however, was flung into a nearby pond due to the force of the collision, which ultimately saved his life. He sustained injuries but survived the crash.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing the crash and informed the police, who arrived soon after.

