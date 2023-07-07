Assam: Public Outrage over Gambler's Arrest in Golaghat

Tension escalated at Merapani in Assam’s Golaghat district when the police attempted to arrest two gamblers involved in teer game.
Acting on a tip-off a raid was carried out by the Golaghat, Jamuguri, and Merapani Police. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when a group of enraged individuals confronted the police, leading to a chase.
Matters worsened when the agitated mob resorted to pelting stones at a police vehicle. Although the police managed to apprehend two gamblers, their decision to release them was seen as succumbing to public pressure.
The incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order amidst public outcry.