Assam: 6 Panchayat Employees Suspended After Arrest In PMAY Scam

As many as six gram panchayat employees were suspended after they were arrested on alleged graft charges at Laharighat in Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday.
The suspension was ordered by the Commissionerate of Panchayats and Rural Development following their arrests.
The accused panchayat employees have been identified as Mustafijur Rahman (Computer Assistant), Rekibuddin (former GPC), Partha Pratim Saikia (current GPC), Raju Bordoloi (GRC), Saiful Islam (Accredited engineer) and Niyamat Ali (former GPC).
According to information received, the six of them are accused of embezzling funds allocated for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
All the accused were arrested following the revelation and are currently in jail.
Earlier this year, a similar scam related to PMAY was reported in Lakhimpur district where three panchayat employees were arrested.
The arrestees were employed at Dikrong Gram Panchayat. They have been identified as one secretary of the gram panchayat Anup Chetri, Gaon Panchayat Coordinator (GPC) Navakanta Doley and a ward member Hasim Phukan.