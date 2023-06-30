Assam: 6 Panchayat Employees Suspended After Arrest In PMAY Scam

The accused panchayat employees have been identified as Mustafijur Rahman (Computer Assistant), Rekibuddin (former GPC), Partha Pratim Saikia (current GPC), Raju Bordoloi (GRC), Saiful Islam (Accredited engineer) and Niyamat Ali (former GPC).

According to information received, the six of them are accused of embezzling funds allocated for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).