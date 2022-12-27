Assam: Railway Police Seize Cannabis Consignment At Lumding Jn

A huge consignment of cannabis was seized at Lumding Railway Junction in Assam on Tuesday, officials informed.

Railway Police officials informed that during a search operation in a train the cannabis was recovered.

According to reports, the railway police searched the train 13174 Kanchenjunga Express during which the massive consignment of cannabis was found.

Officials further informed that the seized cannabis weighed around 12 kilograms and was approximately worth Rs 1.20 lakhs in the international markets.

Moreover, three people were arrested in connection with the seizure. Those arrested were identified as Moleswar Roy, Newal Kishore Roy and Ratan Dev Mahanta.