Guwahati: 40 Kg Cannabis Seized From Hatigaon In Major Bust

Guwahati Police on Sunday seized a massive consignment of cannabis being smuggled from the Hatigaon area.

According to reports, police seized around 40 kilograms of cannabis during an operation today at Hatigaon.

Officials informed that a vehicle, bearing registration numbers AS 01 R 0044 was intercepted and upon searching the vehicle, the cannabis was found.

The operation was carried out at Bihari Basti in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati, added police.

Moreover, two people were arrested in connection with the major drug bust. Officials identified the two as Maidi Daimary and Gopal Basumatary.

It may be noted that The Assam Police on December 11 had seized foreign liquor and cannabis during separate incidents in the state.

Mentioning about the foreign liquor, as many as 85 bottles of foreign liquor were seized in an operation in Dhubri district.

According to sources, the huge quantity of foreign liquor was seized from Fakirganj during an operation conducted by the area police and one was arrested in connection to the seizure.