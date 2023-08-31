Assam: Railway Police Constable Apprehended for Drug Trafficking in Kheroni
In an ongoing effort to curb drug-related activities at Kheroni in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong, authorities have made another significant breakthrough.
A railway police constable, identified as Sanjay Das, was apprehended by the Kheroni police for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking during the early hours of Thursday.
Sanjay Das, who was serving as a constable with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Hojai railway station, was taken into custody following mounting evidence linking him to drug-related activities.
The apprehension comes as a result of information obtained from Sushil Ghosh, a detained drug peddler apprehended earlier in Dayangmukh.
Law enforcement agencies are currently engaged in a thorough investigation into the matter, and marathon interrogation sessions are being conducted to gather additional information and insights.
This latest development underscores the dedication of the Kheroni police to clamp down on drug-related crimes in the area. As investigations continue, authorities are working diligently to piece together the extent of Sanjay Das's involvement and any potential connections to larger drug networks.